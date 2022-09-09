PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain.
Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3 p.m. on Friday.
It's unknown as to what sparked what is now known as the Minnow Ridge Fire.
Other large wildfires in the area continue to burn according to the U.S. Forest Service. The 1,522-acre White River Fire continues to torch territory in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles NW of Plain. That fire is only 1% contained. The 3,018-acre Irving Peak Fire is only 7% contained and continues to char an area about 16 miles northwest of Plain.