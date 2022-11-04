SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend.
With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
A map of the Winter Storm Warning blankets all of Douglas and Okanogan counties, but only covers a very rural portion of Grant County that is mostly hills and farmland; the area is bordered by Quincy to the south and Ephrata to the east.
The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult.