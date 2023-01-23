Dan Newhouse, the Republican congressman whose territory encompasses Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, will serve on a congressional committee that will spearhead the charge to embolden America’s economic independence from China. On Monday, Newhouse was appointed to the bipartisan House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party.
“The committee will focus on reclaiming U.S. economic independence in key areas and on exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s coordinated, whole-of-society strategy to undermine American leadership,” a press release issued by Newhouse’s office stated.
“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is a threat to American democracy,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The United States is engaged in a great power struggle with the CCP, and we must respond with tough policies that will protect our farmland, rebuild our national supply chains, stand up for human rights, and safeguard American sovereignty. I look forward to serving on this committee and will continue leading the charge against the CCP’s efforts to buy up American farmland to ensure our agriculture industry and food supply chain is protected from any and all attacks, overt or otherwise, against them.”
Rep. Newhouse will serve under Rep. Gallagher alongside the following Republican Members: Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Andy Barr (R-KY), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Darin LaHood (R-IL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Jim Banks (R-IN), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Carlos Gimenez (R-FL). The Democratic Members of the Committee have yet to be announced.
Rep. Newhouse has been a leader in the charge to protect American sovereignty against the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression in Congress, specifically as it relates to the exponential purchasing of American farmland. Below are some of the actions he’s taken to address this threat in Congress.
Last year, Rep. Newhouse sent a letter with 50 of his colleagues to the U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack raising concerns over the recent acquisition of farmland near a U.S. military installation by a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the CCP. The letter came after a recent land acquisition near Grand Forks, North Dakota, by the Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the CCP.