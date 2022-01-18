Grant, Douglas and Adams counties’ congressional representative, Dan Newhouse, is ‘pointing the finger’ at COVID-related school lockdowns as the primary cause of Washington’s drastic drop in student exam scores.
On Tuesday, the 4th District Republican Congressman from Sunnyside released the following statement after the Associated Press reported a significant drop in test scores across Washington.
“Today’s report confirms what we’ve feared would come to pass: In addition to risking children’s mental health, emotional development, and physical well-being, school lockdowns have put our children’s educational success, and ultimately their futures, in jeopardy,” said Rep. Newhouse. “We cannot continue to allow our response to the pandemic to cause more harm to our children than the virus itself. It’s far-past time we put our kids back in school.”
Between 2019 and 2021, the overall percentage of students who met state standards on the math portion of the exam fell by 20 percentage points. Just 30% of children — public school students enrolled in grades 4 through 11 — met standards in math. In English, the portion of kids who met the standard fell by 9 percentage points.
Over the last two weeks, select school districts in Washington state and across the U.S. have temporarily shuttered due to a boom in Omicron coronavirus cases.