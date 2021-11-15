It’s a temporary sigh of relief for those against the idea of a federal vaccine mandate. The Pacific Northwest Ag Network reports that a federal appeals court recently halted efforts by the Biden Administration to mandate all companies with more than 100 employees to require being fully immunized against coronavirus as a condition of employment. However, that judge’s injunction is only temporary, which means the possibility of the mandate happening is still there.
Grant, Adams, and Douglas counties’ congressional representative, Dan Newhouse, says a federal vaccine mandate is the wrong approach and has the potential to have debilitating impacts on the agricultural industry.
“There’s just a lot of complications that we’re going to potentially see here, especially with the supply chain issues that we’re currently having, the difficulty of getting things to market, on both sides, bring product to the consumer or for our own producers to be able to get their products to market, you know, going both ways.”
Newhouse says while the idea is bad enough, the timing of such a mandate is even worse.
“And, anything that we do to reduce the number of employees that are available to get the work done is just going to have devastating impacts all through the economy.”
Biden’s aim is to have the mandate take effect on January 4th.