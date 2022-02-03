WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has introduced legislation to help law enforcement in central Washington address the opioid epidemic.
The Law Enforcement Officers Prevention (Drug) Abuse Related Deaths (LEOPARD) Act would authorize rural community response pilot grant programs to allow state and local law enforcement agencies to purchase naloxone, an overdose reversing medication.
“As the opioid crisis rages on across the country, and fentanyl floods across our borders, law enforcement officers are increasingly called upon to respond to drug overdose scenes,” Newhouse said. “Just last week, I met with several local law enforcement leaders, and a top issue plaguing their departments is the uptick in overdoses. There have even been instances right here in central Washington in which law enforcement officers have come in contact with these substances and used naloxone to save their lives, or the lives of their fellow officers. Equipping our law enforcement officers with the tools they need to reduce overdose related deaths is a major component in combatting the opioid epidemic and reducing tragic and preventable deaths.”
According to the CDC, about 93,000 overdose deaths were reported in 2020, a 30 percent increase in the previous year.
“The health and safety of our citizens is paramount to our success,” Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr stated. “Members of the law enforcement profession are well trained and prepared to help those in need, and having the ability to deploy naloxone during critical incidents has and will continue to save lives of citizens across the country.”
Several law enforcement agencies in central Washington have been issued naloxone for several years through a grant from the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, managed by the University of Washington’s Center for Opioid Safety Education, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute. A two-pack of the naloxone spray kits costs about $75.