WASHINGTON, D.C. — Law enforcement school resource officer programs would get a boost in funding under legislation introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse.
The School Resource Officer Act was introduced on Wednesday by Newhouse (R-WA), along with Reps. Chris Jacobs (R-NY), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Mike Bost (R-IL). The legislation would allow law enforcement agencies to hire more school resource officers through funding form the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.
“I am committed to ensuring central Washington students have the best learning environment available to them, which is why I have consistently advocated for school choice and more parental input in their child’s education,” Newhouse said. “This legislation goes a step further by directing additional funding toward school resource officers, who play a critical role in making students feel safe and are responsible for developing school safety plans. This important legislation protects our students and communities, while ensuring that law enforcement agencies’ have the resources they need in order to provide this service to their communities.”
The legislation would authorize appropriations of $500 million to the COPS program for each of the fiscal years 2023 through 2026, with no less than 30 percent of the funding for hiring programs within the program to be used to pay the salaries and benefits of school resource officers.