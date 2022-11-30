Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of re-introducing grizzly bears into local forests.
Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades National Park, which spans into a portion of Chelan County.
Grizzly bears roamed across the North Cascades for thousands of years as an essential part of the ecosystem, distributing native plant seeds and keeping other wildlife populations in balance. In the 20th century, humans nearly hunted them to extinction. The last confirmed sighting of a grizzly bear in the U.S. portion of the North Cascades Ecosystem was in 1996.
“This is a first step toward bringing balance back to the ecosystem and restoring a piece of the Pacific Northwest’s natural and cultural heritage,” said Superintendent Don Striker of North Cascades National Park. “With the public’s help we will evaluate a list of options to determine the best path forward.”
However, 4th Congressional District Dan Newhouse doesn't see it that way.
"In 1995, Washington lawmakers mandated by law that grizzly bears 'shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.' Since then, the federal government has made multiple attempts to bypass our state’s law and illegally introduce the apex predator into the North Cascades Ecosystem. Our public lands, including the North Cascades National Park, are critical to our region—for species conservation, enjoyment and recreation, and for our water supply and agriculture industry. The introduction of grizzly bears would upset our ecosystem and cause undue hardships on agriculture producers, businesses, and families. This is the message I have heard and echoed, time and again, from the rural communities across our district," Newhouse wrote in an opinion piece published on Nov. 16.
Newhouse went on to imply that placing an 800-pound apex predator on the doorsteps of residents living nearby would be a safety risk.
"It is not difficult to see why urban-dwellers hundreds of miles away from grizzly bear habitats would be enthusiastic to see increasing their population as an exciting development—grizzly bears are, after all, impressive creatures. Ultimately, Central Washington residents are the ones being asked to live with these bears, and their input should carry the most weight when it comes to introducing grizzlies into their backyards. I strongly encourage the people of Central Washington to attend the virtual meetings in order to voice their opinion and put this misguided proposal to rest, once and for all," Newhouse articulated in his op-ed.
The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting a series of four virtual public meetings to discuss grizzly bear restoration during the Public Scoping period, which runs from November 10-December 14, 2022. Virtual public meetings were held on Tuesday, November 15th at 12 PM PST, Friday, November 18th at 7 PM PST, and will be conducted on Thursday, December 1st at 12 PM PST, and Friday, December 2nd at 7 PM PST.
Additional details and information are available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NCEGrizzly