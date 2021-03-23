WENATCHEE - U.S Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-WA and Kim Schrier, D-WA are taking part in a virtual town hall on Wednesday.
The town hall is hosted on Zoom by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. The town hall starts at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
The town hall will be moderated by the chamber. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The town hall will be focused on small business recovering during the pandemic.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to pre-register at wenatcheechamber.chambermaster.com. The Zoom link will provided following registration.