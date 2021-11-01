On Saturday, Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, whose congressional district includes Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties, penned a letter to the Biden administration asking for more information about a proposed plan to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to undocumented immigrants who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Newhouse along with 75 of his Republican counterparts signed off on the letter.
“According to an October 28th Wall Street Journal article, the Biden administration is considering offering almost $1 million per family to those who were taken into custody and separated after illegally crossing our southern border,” wrote the lawmakers. “If finalized, the total settlement could reach $1 billion or more. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a litany of issues created by extreme policy changes that have led to the ongoing, persistent, and preventable historic humanitarian crisis at our border. These changes have signaled to human traffickers and drug cartels that the United States southern border is open for business, so long as you are not entering legally.”
Newhouse says lawmakers are attempting to confirm if the award is larger than that allocated to the victims of the September 11 attacks.
The lawmakers continued, “While immigration has been a bedrock of the United States since its founding, we should not be creating policy that encourages individuals to illegally enter our country by traveling thousands of miles through some of the most dangerous parts of the world organized by international criminal syndicates responsible for thousands of murders throughout Mexico and the U.S. – all during a global pandemic.
Here is the letter: