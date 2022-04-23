The founder Icicle Broadcasting, which once owned three radio stations in Wenatchee and Chelan, has died. Born in 1924, Harriet Bullitt passed away early Saturday, April 23.
Bullitt’s passing comes weeks after KOHO 101.1 FM fully transitioned to a smooth jazz simulcast music format, resulting in sweeping layoffs of its staff; and months after it sold KOZI AM/FM in Chelan and Z-Country 94.7.
According to KOZI, she founded Pacific Press in 1964, which would become the parent publication for Seattle Magazine.
In 1999, she founded KOHO FM radio in Leavenworth, purchased the Lake Chelan station KOZI, and formed the Icicle Broadcasting Company.
Bullitt also formed the Icicle Fund, a non-profit with the goal of enabling community arts and public lands organizations to collaborate, grow and increase their collective impact.
In 1995, she opened the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, a rustic getaway and conference center, located near her home along Icicle Creek outside of Leavenworth.