Othello‘s police force with assistance from Moses Lake’s Street Crimes unit arrested eight people on Friday in a Human Trafficking Reduction sting. The following people were arrested:
Kurtis Brown (44) of Moses Lake - Patronizing a Prostitute
Santiago Ayala (34) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute
Marciano Laureano-Luis (24) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute
Rigoberto Salazar-Pineda (28) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute
Federico Ginez-Rafael (31) of Othello – Promoting Prostitution 2nd Degree & Patronizing a Prostitute
Victor Silva-Gonzalez (34) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute
John O’Brien (53) of Tacoma – Patronizing a Prostitute
Javier Maldonado-Faustino (25) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute
“…individuals were coming to our community with the mistaken belief that local police do not have the resources to act against,” Othello Police Chief Phil Schenck explained.