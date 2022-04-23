4FBF028C-D402-4D08-9CB0-43CA12410252.jpeg

Othello‘s police force with assistance from Moses Lake’s Street Crimes unit arrested eight people on Friday in a Human Trafficking Reduction sting. The following people were arrested:

Kurtis Brown (44) of Moses Lake  - Patronizing a Prostitute

Santiago Ayala (34) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute

Marciano Laureano-Luis (24) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute

Rigoberto Salazar-Pineda (28) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute

Federico Ginez-Rafael (31) of Othello – Promoting Prostitution 2nd Degree & Patronizing a Prostitute

Victor Silva-Gonzalez (34) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute

John O’Brien (53) of Tacoma – Patronizing a Prostitute

Javier Maldonado-Faustino (25) of Othello – Patronizing a Prostitute

“…individuals were coming to our community with the mistaken belief that local police do not have the resources to act against,” Othello Police Chief Phil Schenck explained. 