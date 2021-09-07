QUINCY - Cave B Estate Winery will be the site of a public memorial to honor a fallen Grant County Sheriff’s deputy who died from COVID-19 late last year.
Deputy Jon Melvin passed away at the age of 60 from the disease on December 11, 2020. The 35-year veteran of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office supposedly contracted the illness while on duty. The coroner’s office says Melvin developed pneumonia after testing positive for the virus.
The memorial for Melvin is set for Sept. 16 at Cave B in Quincy. The service will commence at 1 p.m.
In addition to patrol. Melvin worked a number of special assignments including the off-road vehicle unit, search and rescue, the marine unit, school resource officer in Mattawa, and a community deputy for Desert Aire.
Melvin was preparing to retire in early 2021.