WENATCHEE — Both No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon roads are back open after the roads were closed earlier this week as heavy rain caused flash floods.
The two roads were closed Sunday as a thunderstorm passed through the Wenatchee area, sending water, mud and debris through No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon, according to Chelan County Public Works.
County commissioners declared a state of emergency that allowed public works to hire a contractor to help with cleanup efforts.
No. 2 Canyon Road was reopened Wednesday evening while public works was able to get No. 1 Canyon Road back open on Thursday.
County crews worked through the week to conduct cleanup, ditch repair and culvert cleaning on both roads, as well as the Boyd Road area of Chelan.