CHELAN — Fire crews were able to keep growth to a standstill on Wednesday at the Stayman Flats Fire near Chelan.
The fire remains at about 1,200 acres and is now up to 80 percent contained, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Crews continue to construct and reinforce the fire line and will monitor the fire throughout the night.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are around 125 fire personnel assigned to the fire.
The fire, sparked Monday afternoon about five miles southwest of Chelan, is believed to have been caused by lightning.