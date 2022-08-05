VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment.
The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have burned within that perimeter, according to incident command. The fire is about 35 percent contained.
The Vantage Highway reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon as cooler weather decreased fire behavior.
Fire crews on Thursday continued to build control lines along the western side of the fire. Crews also completed the northern containment line and were able to connect the upper portion containment line of the fire to the west flank.
The Vantage Highway Fire was first reported Monday afternoon west of Vantage. The cause if the fire is undetermined.