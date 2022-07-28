MANSON - A Mason teen is in trouble after crashing into the side of a truck just east of the city he’s from Thursday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Virrueta was going west on SR 150 on his Kawasaki Ninja sport bike when he reportedly changed lanes and hit the side of an eastbound pickup truck that was turning left on southbound Wapata Lake Road.
The wreck happened just before 3 p.m.
Troopers say Ivan flew off his bike and sustained injuries. Ivan was transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for treatment. The pickup truck driver was unhurt.
Troopers will charge Ivan for improper lane change, no motorcycle license and no insurance. Troopers say the only sensible thing Ivan did was wear his motorcycle helmet.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The motorcycle was totaled.