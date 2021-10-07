LEAVENWORTH - In a stunning decision, organizers of Leavenworth’s long-standing tradition of being the appropriate host of the annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest is no more. Projekt Bayern, organizers of Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest, have decided to move the event to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee in 2022.
“The new City Administration decided that the 23-year-old, Top 10 Ranked Leavenworth Oktoberfest was no longer working for the City of Leavenworth,” event organizers stated on social media.
The City of Leavenworth denied a proposal for a permit to have the festival in Leavenworth in 2022. Projekt Bayern says the large festival will take place at the Town Toyota Center until a permanent home for the event can be found.
The 2022 Leavenworth Oktoberfest will be held the first three weekends in October; Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, Oct. 7 - Oct.8, and Oct. 14 – Oct. 15.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the Leavenworth's city administration to find out why a permit was denied.