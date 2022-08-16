EAST WENATCHEE - $20 car tab fees will become a thing of the past for East Wenatchee residents come January 1, 2023.
The East Wenatchee city council voted to repeal the longstanding funding source that helped pay for the city’s Transportation Benefit District when it was inaugurated in 2013.
During an August 16 city council meeting, members voted to repeal the car tab fee and then passed a 0.1% Sales and Use Tax to continue funding the Transportation Benefit District. The change is expected to save families about $41 per year. Items exempt from the sales tax increase include most groceries, prescription drugs, utilities, gasoline and real property.
All revenues collected by the District are reinvested back into the City’s roads, with a focus on local access streets. These streets typically are ineligible for state and federal grants and rely on the District to fund essential maintenance. Since the Districts inception in 2013, the City has completed approximately 5.4 miles of overlays (resurfacing) across 28 streets using District funds. In addition to saving the average citizen money, revenues to the District are expected to increase by approximately $150,000, or 57%, allowing the District to complete more streets each year.
The transition from licensing fees to a sales tax removes the burden of maintaining City streets from the citizens and instead distributes it to all everyone that uses the City’s streets to reach its commercial centers.