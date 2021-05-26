NESPELEM - A tribal court ruled in favor of the Colville Tribes in a lawsuit brought on by two fuel station owners who feel they’ve been duped out of $800,000.
Gene Nicholson of Gene’s Native Smokes and Michael Finley of the Inchelium Short Stop, sued the Tribes over its fuel tax practice in January 2021.
Nicholson and Finley accused the Tribes of collecting the tax unlawfully and felt they were owed in excess of $800,000.
In a press release, the Colville Tribes says the State of Washington’s fuel tax is collected on non-tribal members who purchase fuel on the Colville Reservation, and a large portion of the state’s fuel tax goes back to the Colville Reservation to fund road maintenance and improvements.
However, the court found that it was Nicholson and Finley who violated tribal law over the past year by refusing to immediately comply with tribal law by paying and collecting the proper fuel taxes.
“The Colville Tribes is dedicated to the fair and full enforcement of its law and regulations. No one is above the law, and the Tribes will not allow any individual to damage the tribal community as a whole to benefit themselves. This lawsuit was always without merit and we are proud that the Tribes’ sovereign law is properly enforced on our tribal land, “Colville Tribes Chairman Rodney Cawston stated in a press release.
The tribe did not state whether the fuel station owners would be penalized for failure to comply with the law.