OMAK - Esmerelda "Kit" Mora's family, both adoptive and biological, know that the Omak teen has lived a complicated life with the latest chapter of her existence now being a missing person, according to the National Crime Information Center. Kit's 23-year-old adoptive older sister, Charlotte, says her 17-year-old sister's documented absence in the national database is a small victory in the mission to find out what happened to her; Kit was added on Sunday.
According to her family, Kit is a non-binary person who was born female and is Latino and Indigenous. She's one of nine children.
Charlotte has been seemingly the most vocal about her sister's vanishing. Like many other Indigenous people, Charlotte and other family members feared that Kit, due to her ethnic background and gender identity, would become another casualty of a "broken system," but that apparently isn't so thanks to the internet's fight to ensure she isn't lost in the shuffle.
According to Charlotte, Kit was adopted by her parents who live in Yakima when she was 4-years old in 2009. Kit was pulled from a "very abusive" home in Spokane where her mother, was reportedly the prime antagonist. Charlotte says Mora grew up with she and her adoptive parents in Yakima until 2021, when her biological mother, apparently reformed and relocated to Omak, re-entered her life.
"(name redacted) tried for months to just get Kit to speak to her before she even considered it. But once they started speaking things moved very quickly. (Name redacted) was sending them (Kit) money and buying them (Kit) things," Charlotte wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News.
Charlotte says Kit visited her mom once prior to being allowed to stay with her for a couple of weeks; that's when Kit and her mom mutually decided that they wanted to live with each other full time. However, the honeymoon period between the two was apparently short-lived. Charlotte and a couple of Kit's sisters believe Kit's biological mother had something to do with her disappearance based on what they describe as a dysfunctional and severely abusive track record.
iFIBER ONE News was provided Child Protective Service documents that described the visit from CPS and Omak Police on June 17, 2022. According to the state, Kit's mother had intermittently left her four children, all under the age of five, alone for hours. The kids had caked on filth, matted hair, soiled diapers, burns and adult human bite marks that were in various stages of healing, etc. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment and were reportedly removed from the home, but later returned due to unknown reasons.
Kit's sister Maliyah, who is now a parent herself, says she was taken from her mother by CPS when she was young. She believes her mother's nefarious behavior led to her sister's disappearance. During her conversation with iFIBER ONE News, Maliyah broke down sobbing about her sister and the experiences she had with her mother when she lived with her.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Kit's biological mother via text on Tuesday. She informed our news agency that the accusations against her harming her daughter aren't true and that she didn't report her daughter missing because she had let her go live with "family in Yakima." Despite those claims, none of them are believed by her siblings or Kit's biological father, who says he too had been subjected to abuse in the form of beatings and stabbings during his time with Kit's mother. The family also says Kit's mother was not accepting of her non-binary identity.
The family says they stopped hearing from Kit completely in November 2021 which is when Kit's social media postings also ceased. Kit's family says the mother never reported her missing and had only reported to a cop that she ran away in April 2022. Kit's sister, Charlotte, testified that the mother claimed in a different story that prior going to work, Kit had been packing to leave with her girlfriend whom she had met online to move to Yakima and when she returned home from work, Kit was gone. However the family says the mom's stories don't add up because Kit is considered to be aromantic and asexual. The family says none of Kit's best friends heard from her at all after November 2021 and haven't heard from her since.
As far as law enforcement's involvement is concerned, Kit's family says they informed Omak Police, Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and Colville Tribal Police about what they believed happened to her, but apparently, their testimony didn't translate into enough probable cause to make an arrest referring to it as only "hearsay," at this time. However, if Kit is found, or more evidence surfaces, that could change.
Kit's family says they won't stop getting the word out about her until she comes home, dead or alive.
If you think you saw Kit, contact your local law enforcement agency. Esmerelda "Kit" Mora is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'2". Her missing person case number is K224101.