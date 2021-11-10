MAZAMA - The North Cascades Highway is set to close on Wednesday as the risk of avalanches has increased.
The Washington State Department of Transportation had hoped to keep the section of state Route 20 open until Nov. 15 but with snow on Tuesday and warmer and wet conditions expected this week, the highway will now close for the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The closure points are at milepost 134 at the Ross Dam Trailhead and milepost 171 at Silver Star, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT closes the scenic highway every winter when snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway and pose a safety risk to travelers and road crews. The closure zone has 27 avalanche chutes, some stretching more than 2,000 feet above the highway.
The North Cascades Highway is typically closed from mid-November to late April or early May. The highway reopened on May 5 this year.