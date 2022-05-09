NORTH CASCADES — After about six weeks of clearing snow, the Washington State Department of Transportation says the state Route 20 North Cascades Highway will reopen on Tuesday.
“The crew is putting the finishing touches on the roadway and tomorrow will open SR 20 North Cascades for 2022,” WSDOT stated. “It was a weird season with more snow at the end than we had in the beginning but the clearing team stayed persistent.”
Crews had to clear snow that was several feet deep, up to 7.5 feet deep in some areas, along the about 40-mile stretch of SR 20.
WSDOT crews began clearing the highway back on March 28.
The North Cascades Highway is typically shut down in late November and reopens in April or May. This year’s May 10 opening is about a week later than in 2021.