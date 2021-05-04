NORTH CASCADES - The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the state Route 20 North Cascades Highway will reopen on Wednesday.
The scene highway is set to open at 1 pm. Wednesday following the usual winter closure.
“Our crews are finishing final repairs and avalanche control work before we open the gates east of Newhalem and west of Mazama,” WSDOT officials stated. “It took them a little over four weeks to clear the highway, which closes every winter due to avalanche danger and heavy snowfall. We know traditionally people like to gather at the closure gates to be among the first to drive one of our most scenic highways. If you plan to be among them, please follow safety guidelines including wearing a mask when among people outside your immediate family and avoiding gatherings in large groups.”
The about 40-mile stretch of SR 20 is typically shut down in late November and reopens in April or May, according to WSDOT.