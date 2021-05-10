WENATCHEE - More than 60 school nurses and health room assistants were recently recognized by the North Central Educational Service District with the 2021 Friend of Children Award.
The award honors the significant role health services staff play in ensuring schools are prepared to address COVID-19 requirements to keep schools, students and communities safe.
“In additional to ensuring compliance with frequently changing guidelines from national, state and regional health agencies, health services staff serve their districts through contract tracing, testing, sick room support, materials and equipment coordination, and staff, student and parent education, all while continuing to meet the standard requirements of their positions,” North Central ESD officials stated. “Many hours have been spent ensuring that staff are well-prepared, processes are in place, and any signs of illness or potential outbreaks are quickly addressed.”
During a surprise Zoom meeting, North Central ESD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Price recognized all school nurses and health room assistants serving north central Washington schools. Recipients received an engraved plaque and join a list of prestigious award winners. The North Central ESD covers schools in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“The nurses throughout our North Central Washington region have worked beyond comprehension to support students and staff in their safe return to in-person learning,” Price said. “Without them, none of us would be in person today. We are full of gratitude for their dedication and commitment to our children.”