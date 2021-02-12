WENATCHEE - All 30 libraries in north central Washington will once again reopen to in-person visits as the region moves to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
NCW libraries are scheduled to reopen library branches on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Several safety measures are in place; customers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and limit their visit to around 30 minutes. The libraries will also be limited to 25 percent occupancy.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all 30 branches. The library is also working to expand service hours and availability beginning in March, according to library staff.
More information, including information about resources and programs offered online, can be found at ncwlibraries.org