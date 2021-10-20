OLYMPIA - North central Washington is losing five state troopers who failed to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The state patrol earlier this week reported 127 employees were terminated due to the mandate. That number includes 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants.
The state patrol has provided a breakdown of trooper losses by district. In District 6, which includes a portion of Adams County, along with Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties, five troopers have been terminated. In other area districts, District 3 (Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Walla Walla and Yakima counties) is also losing five troopers and District 4 (Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties) is now down 10 troopers, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol has been working since the mandate was announced to mitigate any short-term impacts. The state patrol is moving resources where necessary and on the civilian side, will make similar adjustments and look to fill vacancies as soon as possible.