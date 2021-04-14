CONNELL - The North Franklin School District has decided to return all students in all grades to full-time, in-person learning this month.
The news comes two days after the first school district to do it in the region, Royal, resumed its tradition teaching methods on April 12 for all of its K-12 students.
Based in Connell, the North Franklin School District will resume full in-person instruction for all grades on Thursday, April 22.
The decision comes after a state order that came from the governor’s office on March 25.
North Franklin Schools Superintendent Jim Jacobs says students and staff must adhere to the new 3-foot distancing rule.
Students who choose to stay in a remote-learning setting will be learn online 100% of the time, and will attend a district-managed virtual academy.