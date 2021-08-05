EAST WENATCHEE - For the first time in months, the spread of the coronavirus is compounding at an alarming rate in north central Washington.
On Thursday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported its most recent coronavirus case rate per 100,000. As of Aug. 4, the case rate for the two-county area is 358 per 100K; that is up from 158 per 100K one week ago. Over the last two weeks, Chelan and Douglas counties has tallied 436 new coronavirus cases.
Chelan-Douglas Health District’s Alma Castillo says the Delta variant is the prime reason for the explosive growth of infected patients. Castillo and her colleagues say the Delta variant is a “game changer,” and say, “it is more contagious and produces 1000 times as much virus in the people it infects.
Grant County is has also experienced an overwhelming amount of new coronavirus cases over the last week with a case rate of 294 per 100K as of Aug. 4, which is up from 90 per 100K two weeks ago and 139 per 100K one week ago.
On Wednesday, Grant County recorded is biggest case boom in weeks with 136 new cases recorded over the course of 48 hours.
The Chelan Douglas Health District is upping its guidance again and is asking all indoor venues to screen for COVID symptoms, require indoor masking, and practice social distancing.