WENATCHEE - Brittany Moore, sister of Jessie-Grace Rubio-Montejano, remains committed to finding her sister despite her missing for the last five years.
Last month, Moore fundraised enough money to post a missing advertisement on an electronic roadside billboard in Wenatchee.
Jessie went missing in June 2016.
Over the last two years, Brittany’s YouTube channel has been dedicated to put out information on her sister, share stories about other missing people, and how to cope with the loss of a loved one.
Six months ago, Moore posted a video of herself interviewing Wenatchee Police Detective Steve Evitt, the officer assigned to the investigation into Jessie’s disappearance.
Evitt says sightings of Jessie have trickled in after her disappearance with one of the most recent sightings in 2020.
“I try to work on it as I can and continue to look,” Evitt told Brittany during her interview. “I am hopeful,” he added.
Evitt says multiple people have been interviewed who were with Jessie before she vanished, but nothing had materialized from the information they provided to police. Evitt says promising leads to Jessie’s whereabouts whether she’s dead or alive have been difficult to come by. Evitt says some of the people police tried to question did not want to talk or may have been withholding information.
Moore says her sister suffered from mental health issues and drug abuse. Jessie’s mother believes foul play was involved in her daughter’s death.
Jessie was 24-years-old when she disappeared, leaving behind two sons.
An ornamental tree was planted at Centennial Park in memory of Jessie last June. A plaque memorializing the young woman is also at the park. Centennial Park was one of the last places Jessie was seen before she went missing.
A GoFundMe to fund Jessie’s missing poster on an electronic billboard has been established.