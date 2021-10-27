FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, workers stand near train tracks next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. A preliminary report released Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2021, on the derailment of an Amtrak train in north-central Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens more gave no information on the cause of the accident. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)