MOSES LAKE - Passing motorists and grocery store customers reportedly got an eyeful prior to the arrest of a naked man in Moses Lake on Wednesday.
The unclothed individual was caught on camera jogging naked past the Moses Lake A&W/KFC.
Apparently, the nude man needed to do some shopping and sauntered into the local Safeway.
Safeway’s store manager says the naked person was in the store for about 30 seconds before being apprehended by Moses Lake Police. The store manager says a white coat from the store’s meat department was used to cover the man.
iFIBER ONE News has placed a phone call to Moses Lake Police in an effort to obtain more info about the incident.