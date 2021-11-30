GEORGE - With locations in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Spokane Valley-based Numerica Credit Union will be front and center as a sponsor of the Gorge Amphitheatre this coming concert season.
Live Nation and Numerica came to terms on a multi-year agreement that allows Numerica to be presented as the venue’s Concert Series sponsor. The Numerica Concert Series will provide exclusive perks to its members, have charitable giving activities and contribute to the Amphitheatre experience.
“With artists eager to return to the stage and fans ready for live music, this sponsorship is just another way Numerica brings communities together,” said Carla Cicero, president and CEO of Numerica. “We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation at a venue where people make memories that last a lifetime.”
The Numerica Concert Series presents well-known artists and includes an exclusive partnership for Watershed, the Gorge’s annual country music festival. Numerica members will have opportunities for exclusive benefits at shows, including special ticket offers and VIP Club passes.
“We’re getting back to an incredible era for live music,” said Andy Peikon, SVP, head of venue sales for Live Nation. “Live Nation is booking even more shows ahead as fans line up to buy tickets for the live experiences they’ve missed so much.”