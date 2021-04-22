Four non-profits in the Wenatchee Valley were large grant recipients thanks to the generosity of Numerica Credit Union this month. The financial institution announced the charitable gesture on Thursday.
Children’s Home Society, the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, and Small Miracles, all of which are based in the Wenatchee area were among the 30 grant recipients across the state.
Numerica awarded $5,000 to each of the Wenatchee Valley-based organizations:
- Children's Home Society of Washington
- Small Miracles
- Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services
Numerica donated $6,666 to the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
“Numerica is proud to support organizations that foster education, support women and children, and work to end hunger and homelessness.” Numerica President & CEO Carla Cicero said. “This annual grant program is just another way we show our commitment to enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities.”
The Numerica Charitable Fund addresses systemic issues afflicting the region. Issues that include: poverty, hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, and access to quality education.
Numerica Credit Union has locations in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.