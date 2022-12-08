VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
The blaze eventually consumed one cabin and three outbuildings.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It took 11 days to contain the fire.
In total, 1,549 fires were reported in Washington in 2022; 1,316 of them were human-caused and 233 were lightning-caused.
The 2022 Washington wildfire season was the mildest in 10 years.