The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle.
On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountain range, particularly for the areas of Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
The snow level is expected to be as low as 4,000 feet with the heaviest snowfall predicted to be at 4,500 feet and higher. Five to 17 inches of snow are expected to accumulate.
Meteorologists say travel will be very difficult for people traversing over the mountains.