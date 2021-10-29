WENATCHEE - A home occupied by eight people was damaged by gunfire early Friday morning in Wenatchee.
Law enforcement responded just before 6 a.m. to the 300 block of Terminal Avenue after reports of what sounded like four gunshots, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say a home occupied by eight people, including young children, had been struck by the gunfire. The home was damaged and the sheriff’s office says no injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office and Wenatchee police continue to investigate. Law enforcement has not identified a suspect.
Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate risk to the community.