In collectively-signed letter addressed to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state Health Secretary Umair Shah, local education leaders want more flexibility when it comes to social distancing.
On Feb. 23, Lind-Ritzville School District Superintendent Don Vanderholm and Odessa School District Superintendent Dan Reed signed a letter along with all other school administrators in the Northeast Washington Educational Service District.
In the letter, school officials cite information released by the American Academy of Pediatrics which states, “In many school settings, 6 feet between students is not feasible without drastically limiting the number of students. Some countries have been able to successfully reopen schools after first controlling community-wide spread of SARS-CoV-2 while using 3 feet of distance between students without increases in community spread.”
The Northeast ESD is asking the state to respond promptly as many of the school districts in the region plan for a full return to in-person learning during the 2021-22 school year and some plan to return to full in-person learning for certain grades after spring break.
"A superintendent shared on our weekly call this morning [that] they're going to bring all their fourth and fifth graders back after spring break," Dunn said. "In order to do that and meet six feet of physical distancing, they're going to have to hire additional teachers. So, in order to plan both space and staffing, we really need to have this information which is kind of why they wanted us to start now."