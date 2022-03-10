ODESSA - Troubled by what he’s witnessing second-hand in Ukraine, an Odessa man is literally ‘going all the way’ in helping the war-stricken country fend off Russia’s military after commencement of a sweeping invasion two weeks ago.
"We basically need to bring our body armor, any winter gear or stuff you might need," Smith told KREM 2.
Smith has reportedly stocked up on supplies he purchased from the Spokane Army Surplus store prior to his March 17 departure to eastern Europe.
"What inspired me to go over into Ukraine is I don't like what I'm seeing going on over there," Smith told KREM 2 in a camera interview. "I don't feel like it's right, and I feel a duty to action on it."
A business owner, Smith is leaving behind his coffee shop and fiancé. Smith has told his loved ones that he’s going to travel to Warsaw, Poland with a group of men from Seattle who share his same sentiment. In Poland, the group plans to visit the Ukrainian embassy to fill out paperwork and will head to the Ukrainian border from there.
Smith says Ukraine is supplying firearms and other supplies to those wanting to fight. Smith says he plans to stay through June and will call home to update his fiancé.
KREM 2 reports that Smith has no military experience, and has worked as a bail bondsman for over 25 years. Smith says he has received some close combat training.
“…I have come to a point in my life watching what is going on in this world and I can not sit on my hands,” Smith wrote on his Facebook page. “Myself and some close friends have decided to answer the call of Ukraine. We are working with persons in country with getting across the border. The men I will be with are good men and know what they are doing. This is not a choice that I am taking lightly. We know the risk and the price we might pay.”