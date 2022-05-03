ODESSA - An Odessa man managed to escape the war-torn parts of Ukraine alive after traveling to besieged country to defend it against Russian advances. Jeremy Smith is back home after being abroad for about six weeks. Smith traveled to Ukraine with a group of other Americans in mid-March.
“…I have come to a point in my life watching what is going on in this world and I can not sit on my hands,” Smith wrote on his Facebook page. “Myself and some close friends have decided to answer the call of Ukraine. We are working with persons in country with getting across the border. The men I will be with are good men and know what they are doing. This is not a choice that I am taking lightly. We know the risk and the price we might pay.”
The Odessa coffee shop owner says he and others from around the world who joined the fight against Ukraine received a mixed reception after their arrival.
“We had men and women from all over the world in my unit. The Ukrainian people loved us. The Ukrainian army not so much. We were told by our commander to go home. ‘Ukraine don't want or need you.’”
Smith says his unit was tasked with defending a compound during his time in the Slovak country.
“Now when I say base this was a complex of buildings in an industrial area. Most of the buildings were abandoned at the end of the cold war.”
Smith says he and his unit were equipped with body armor, an M4 assault rifle, M240 machine guns, and rocket launchers (RPGs). However, small arms combat was minimal as most of the gunfire exchange was artillery.
“It's an artillery war. We had incoming artillery daily. We were targeted one of the attacks. Myself and my Sargent where pinned down. We had one round land 10 meters from us. It landed on the other side of the concrete fence. The only thing that saves us. Knocked us off our feet. Other rounds showered us in debris,” Smith told iFIBER ONE News.
Smith says the compound he was defending was stationed about two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the Russian main lines in the northeastern part of the country.
Eating porridge three times a day, Smith says he lost 20 pounds during his combat tour.
As for how other civilian soldiers fared, Smith says the Ukrainian government should do a better job at vetting volunteer troops from other countries.
“We had alot of good men over in Ukraine. But there are alot of people who should not in my opinion be there in a combat roll. I think they need a more strict selection process.”
With initial plans to be gone through June, Smith returned home last weekend.
“People are happy that I'm home. I came home because I have a business that I need to tend too. I have family who have passed away.”
iFIBER ONE News asked Smith what he'd tell someone who wanted to volunteer to fight with Ukraine like he did.
"Think long and hard. It's not a walk in the park. You will need to have patience. There has not been a Foreign Legion created since the Spanish Civl War (1936-1939). They are working out the kinks. Most of all it's not a western military force. A lot of guys had trouble with adjusting to the differences. It's a different school of thought."