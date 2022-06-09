ELTOPIA - Over 40 acres burned just east of Eltopia on Wednesday night.
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say the blaze broke out when an off-roading vehicle in the Juniper Dunes area caught fire while trying to tow out a stuck apparatus in the sand.
The blaze spread into the protected Juniper Wilderness Area, which belongs to the Bureau of Land Management.
Fire crews were challenged in getting to the blaze due to the terrain and had to access the area using emergency UTV's. Crop dusting planes were also used in dropping water on the flames. The fire was eventually brought under control.
The vehicle that caught fire was a total loss. There were no reports of injuries.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the Bureau of Land Management to find out if any penalties will be waged against those responsible for the fire.