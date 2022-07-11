MOSES LAKE - The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting that ended with a crash during a pursuit just outside of Moses Lake on Sunday.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s Kyle Foreman says the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Stratford Rd., which is north of Moses Lake and just east of the Grant County International Airport.
At around 1:15 p.m., deputies were trying to apprehend a person on felony warrants when the situation went awry. It’s unknown if authorities were trying to detain the subject on the road or at a home.
The suspect fired on deputies, prompting them to return fire; no one was shot. The subject fled in a vehicle and a pit maneuver was successfully performed by law enforcement causing the shooter’s vehicle to roll onto its side.
The subject was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. It’s unknown if the shooter is still receiving treatment as of Monday morning or if they’ve been discharged and booked into Grant County Jail.
The involved officers are on paid administrative leave pending outcome of investigations.