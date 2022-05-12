WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee.
The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
Investigators say three officers discharged their firearms during the incident. The three officers are Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain. Hewitt and Mustain have been with the Wenatchee Police Department for over a year while Fuller has served in Wenatchee for more than four years.
Hewitt was identified as the officer injured during the shooting, which occurred outside a church at the intersection of North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. White was fatally shot by police after reports White was firing shots into the church.
Hewitt was treated and released for his injuries on Saturday.
All three officers remain on paid administrative leave.
“Investigators continue to examine evidence, conduct follow-up interviews and review officer worn body camera, in-car camera and surrounding surveillance camera footage as part of the investigative process,” investigators stated.
The investigation is likely to take several weeks to complete.