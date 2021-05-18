WENATCHEE - Wenatchee resident Candice Keagle says Fish and Wildlife officials have set out a large box trap on her property after she captured a cougar on her wildlife camera on her property on Sunday night.
The wild feline has reportedly been roaming in an area about 3.5 miles southwest of Wenatchee on Squilchuck Road.
Keagle says the Department of Fish and Wildlife is intervening to capture the animal after she reported the sighting to them.
Keagle says Fish and Wildlife determined that the animal has a broken leg, and is either sick or starving.
Authorities with the department have set out a large box trap to capture and euthanize the animal.
Keagle says she believes the cat tried to get into her chicken coop in an attempt to get food, leaving claw marks and scratches on the structure.
Keagle says she was told by authorities that cougars in that particular state are potentially more dangerous due to desperation.