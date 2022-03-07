HANFORD - On Monday, Hanford site’s patrol division confirmed that last week’s ‘shots-fired’ call was a false alarm after it was determined as to what caused the abrasive sound.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Hanford’s non-emergency patrol number and spoke to one of its staff about the ordeal. Hanford says it was confirmed that the gunshot-sounding noise was caused by a piece of construction equipment.
The shooting-like sounds last Tuesday prompted an evacuation of employees and a lockdown of some buildings at the site. Law enforcement did a sweep of the building to confirm whether there was any evidence of shots being fired, but none were confirmed.
The Hanford Site is a decommissioned nuclear production complex operated by the United States federal government on the Columbia River in Benton County in the U.S. state of Washington. The site has been known by many names, including Hanford Project, Hanford Works, Hanford Engineer Works and Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
The site encompasses a portion of Grant and Franklin counties, but is mostly situated in Benton County.