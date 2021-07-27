MOSES LAKE - We know that the city-owned homeless sleeping units at Broadway and SR 17 in Moses Lake can keep patrons warm when it’s cold, but what about the opposite?
On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to the city to find out how the camp keeps its tenants cool during the summer months.
The insulated units are designed to remain 30 degrees warmer than the outside when it’s cold and 30 degrees cooler when temperatures are high. However, due to the extreme heat wave experienced in 2021, city officials say the sleeping center had to take extra measures to ensure that guests stayed cool.
The compound kept cold water bottles and popsicles in stock to hand out. Policies were eased to allow guests more access to air-conditioned areas when staying at the sleeping center, including administrative offices and bathrooms. During the extreme heat where temps topped off past 110 degrees Fahrenheit, more time was allocated for access to the showers to provide more guests opportunity to cool down with a cold shower.
However, City of Moses Lake Spokeswoman Lynne Lynch says the sleeping center did experience a few heat-related health scares.
“During the extreme heat wave, we did have four instances of calling emergency medical services for signs of heat stroke in guests, however no guests were transported to the hospital and the Sleep Center did not have any adverse outcomes during the heat wave,” Lynch wrote it iFIBER ONE News.
Lynch says outreach staff have also been giving out supplies during the day, including extra water, sunscreen, and popsicles to tenants while they're away due regulations that mandates tenants to leave in the morning and allows them to return in the evening.