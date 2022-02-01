EAST WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News has obtained documents that reveal the names of the Douglas County firefighters connected to an East Wenatchee pharmacist who was terminated after it was discovered he was supplying fraudulent vaccination cards to emergency responders. The story was originally broke by Dominick Bonny, an independent journalist who operates a newsletter in Wenatchee.

Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters Brian Bollinger and Captain Seth Ellis were initially issued notices of termination based on the findings of fact by the fire district. However, both Bollinger and Ellis were allowed to resign instead.

According to the findings of fact by Douglas County Fire District 2, Bollinger obtained a fraudulent vaccination card from the Walgreens in East Wenatchee in October and admitted to submitting a fraudulent vaccination card to the district on October 20.

Bollinger was allegedly complaining to a crew mate that he did not want a second shot and was advised by the crew mate to seek out Captain Seth Ellis. Bollinger reached out to Captain Seth Ellis who said he might know someone who could help Bollinger avoid vaccination.

Documents indicate that Ellis directed Bollinger to Walgreens pharmacist Geoff Reynolds. Disciplinary documents indicated that Ellis had told other firefighters that Reynolds was against the vaccine mandate per a conversation between Reynolds and Ellis at the pharmacy. Testimony in the disciplinary documents stated that Reynolds squirted Ellis’ vaccine into the trash can, which he then proceeded to place a band-aid on Ellis’ arm. The pharmacist signed Ellis’ vaccination card.

In iFIBER ONE News' email addressed to Fraser Engerman, Walgreens’ senior director of external communications, iFIBER ONE News asked Engerman to confirm if the allegations against Reynolds were true. Engerman responded with the following:

“After being notified by the Chelan Douglas Health District of actions by this individual on behalf of two local first responders, Walgreens cooperated with state authorities and conducted our own internal investigation resulting in termination of employment.”

Senate Bill 5667 is circulating at the state capitol and would outlaw presentation of a fake vaccination card, making it a misdemeanor offense.