NESPELEM - Weather continues to be a factor as the 23,000-acre Chuweah Fire northeast of Coulee pushes further to the north and to the east toward Cache Creek Road.
According to the latest report on InciWeb, fire officials remain concerned about the needed resources to protect homes and other structures. Structure protection remains in place for areas east of Shiloh Rd. and on the south edge of Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake areas.
“With the current weather there are simply not enough resources to protect residences and other structures and contain the amount of fire perimeter. Additional engines and crews are needed along with line supervisors to manage them. Additional heavy equipment is needed as well,” Mt. Tolman Fire Center’s Kathy Moses wrote on her report.
So far, three primary residences and seven outbuildings have been lost to the fire. An earlier report from the Colville Tribes reported that seven homes had been lost.
The report also asserted that humidity will remain very dry, with poor to moderate recoveries over the weekend. The fire is expected to grow as high temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds are predicted across the area today.
The blaze is 20% contained.
Evacuations and Road Closures:
• Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents of the town of
Nespelem.
• Level 2 evacuations are in place for residents at Owhi Flats
along Cache Creeks Rd. (watch for updates)
• Level 2 evacuations are in place for residents in Buffalo Lake
and McGinnis Lake communities.
Road closures include:
• Cache Creek Road
• Buffalo Lake Road between Manila and Cache Creek Rd.
• Cache Creek (Agency) Cut Off Road
• Joe Moses Road