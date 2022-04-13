ELLENSBURG - The Kittitas County Coroner is asking the public for help in finding the owner of an urn containing human remains that was found on the side of a road recently.
A hay truck driver stated he had seen the container on the side of the road between Kittitas and Vantage for several days and eventually decided to collect it and turn it over to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s personnel turned the cremated remains over to the Coroner’s Office who is attempting to find the person(s) who lost it and return it to them.
The Coroner’s Office is asking that anyone who may have information regarding the remains please contact it at 509-933-8200.