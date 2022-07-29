WENATCHEE — After a number of drownings and rescues, agency officials in north central Washington are urging caution during water recreation.
“This year, our rivers have been flowing much higher for much longer,” said Mike McLeod, Chelan County sheriff’s deputy who has served on the Swift Water Rescue Team for 15 years. “With the cold spring and late storms, it has kept snow pack levels higher for longer — that directly reflects conditions at our local rivers and lakes. On top of this, we’re also seeing that people aren’t prepared for these conditions when they get in the water.”
McLeod says rescue teams have been busy so far this summer responding to calls on area lakes and rivers with the abnormal water conditions. Officials want to remind people heading out to the water to be prepared.
“It’s vital that people scout their routes before they jump in a kayak or on an inner tube,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management. “Know how conditions will change from your put-in to your take-out spots. You don’t want to be on a river and suddenly realize our take-out spot has hazards such as rapids or waterfalls that would impede your ability to get out safely.”
The Forest Service at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest also offered a number of safety tips for anyone heading out to area recreation spots:
Be Prepared, Know Your Limits
· Choose swimming areas carefully and swim only during low-water conditions.
· Use life jackets that meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements when boating, regardless of distance to be traveled, size of boat or swimming ability of boaters.
· Swimming in lakes and rivers is more challenging than a swimming pool, so don’t overestimate your abilities or those of any children in your group.
Cold Water Temperature
· Don’t be fooled by warm air temperatures. Even on a nice sunny day, water temperature can be extremely cold below the surface. Many Washington lakes and rivers stay below 60 degrees most of the year.
· The shock your body experiences in cold water increases the risk of drowning, and hypothermia can quickly set in and overwhelm even the strongest of swimmers.
Rivers and Streams
· Don’t float a section of river that no one in your group is familiar with – there can be hidden hazards that are difficult to see from the banks. Consider using a qualified local guide service if you are unfamiliar with a river.
· Avoid rock hopping. Stream polished rocks along the water's edge may be slippery when wet or dry. A misstep may send you into the water.
· If you choose to cross a stream by going through it, study the area first. Avoid deep and/or swift water.
· If you are crossing a stream, unbuckle your pack's waist strap so you can shed it if you fall to prevent being pulled under by its weight. Consider putting your gear in a waterproof pack, which becomes a floating device to help your head stay above water.
· Do not tie yourself into safety ropes — they can drown you.
· If you fall into fast-moving water, do not try to stand up. The force of the water will push you over and hold you under. Most drownings result from getting a leg or ankle caught in an underwater rock ledge, between boulders or snagged in tree limbs or other debris. Lay on your back with your feet pointing downstream and toes pointing up toward the surface. Always look downstream and be prepared to fend off rocks with your feet.